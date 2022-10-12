COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Music streaming platform LiveOne has announced a “special tribute” to the late singer and Ohio native, Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski.

The music service, which provides audio and video online and through mobile apps, revealed the news on social media Wednesday, tweeting, “Don’t miss a special tribute to @_nightbirde, plus an exclusive interview with her family in memory of the famed artist during #LightUpMBC“

The collaboration was confirmed on Nightbirde’s official Twitter account a minute later, including more details about the event.

“@LightUpMBC will be paying a special tribute to our Nightbirde, who passed from Breast cancer this past Feb. Followed up by an interview w Katelyn & Mitch Marczewski,” the tweet stated. “All proceeds fund MBC [metastatic breast cancer] research for non-profit @metavivor.”

#LightUpMBC is an awareness campaign for metastatic breast cancer under the umbrella of the non-profit organization METAvivor, which works to increase “awareness of advanced breast cancer and equity in research and patient support.”

A graphic accompanying the tweet on Nightbirde’s account noted that the event would be a “virtual evening of celebrity guests & inspiring stories.”

Marczewski became an overnight sensation after earning Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer on “America’s Got Talent” in June 2021. Her viral hit “It’s OK,” which she sang on the show, topped the download charts on iTunes.

During her “AGT” audition she revealed that she had been battling cancer for years.

“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy,” she explained about her journey to the “AGT” judges.

Following her death in February, Marczewski’s family created the Nightbirde Foundation, to help extend the lives of cancer patients. They also released new music from the late singer in July 2022.

“If she would have died in 2020, ‘AGT’ 2021 would never have happened, and if ‘AGT’ never would have happened, she wouldn’t have been the inspiration for millions around the world, never would have came to be,” Marczewski’s brother, Mitch Marczewski, told NBC4 anchor Brad Johansen in an interview after the artist’s death.

Details about the event can be found on METAvivor’s website.