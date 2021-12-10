Jana Duggar charged with endangering the welfare of a minor

ELM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jana Duggar, 31, was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, 3rd degree, this fall, according to an Elm Springs, Arkansas court filing.

Duggar, the former reality star and younger sister of recently-convicted Joshua Duggar, was cited for a misdemeanor on September 9. She was released on $430 bail.

The court document did not include further details from the investigation.

Paula Faris sits down exclusively with several of the Duggar children from their Arkansas home, for an interview airing on “Good Morning America” in March, 2016. Front row, left to right: Ben Seewald, Jessa Seewald, Jinger Duggar, Joy Duggar, Jana Duggar. Rear row, left to right: John David Duggar, Josiah Duggar, Joseph Duggar. (Photo by Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

She has pleaded not guilty and has a court date set for January 10, 2022.

News of Jana Duggar’s charge comes one day after her older brother was found guilty on charges of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Duggar, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count.

Judge Timothy Brooks announced that sentencing will happen in about four months. Duggar was taken into custody after the verdict was announced.

Both Duggar siblings starred in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” which has not aired since 2015.

TLC pulled the reality TV show in 2015 over accusations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. In 2015, Duggar publicly apologized for his pornography addiction and cheating on his wife, calling himself “the biggest hypocrite ever.”

Duggar’s trial unfolded as his father, Jim Bob Duggar, runs in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in Northwest Arkansas. Jim Bob Duggar was also featured prominently on the TLC show and previously served in the Arkansas House.

Jim Bob Duggar is one of four Republicans seeking the party’s nomination. Early voting began Tuesday, Dec. 7, and the primary is set for Dec. 14.