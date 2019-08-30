Jail Cell Birth leads to lawsuit

A woman has filed a lawsuit after she says she gave birth to her son alone in a jail cell without medical assistance.

DENVER (KUSA) — A woman has filed a lawsuit against the City and County of Denver, Denver Health Medical Center and various staff members after her attorney said she gave birth to her son in a jail cell without medical assistance.

Diana Sanchez gave birth to her son in a cell at Denver County Jail on July 31, 2018 10:44 a.m. after Denver Health nurses and jail staff knew she’d been in active labor for hours, the 47-page suit alleges.

The video shows Sanchez in her cell that morning, approaching the cell door multiple times before ultimately laying down and giving birth to her baby on the jail bunk, according to the suit.

Read More – https://on9news.tv/2ZDcnci