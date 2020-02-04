Fun facts for National Thank a Mail Carrier Day

(CNN) — When your mail carrier shows up today, make sure to pop your head out and thank them.

It’s National Thank a Mail Carrier Day!

And for good reason, our mail carriers work 6 days a week, 52 weeks a year to get our mail to us.

In honor of the day, here are a few fun facts for you.

The first organized mail service in America was established in 1775.

Benjamin Franklin was the first Postmaster General.

Stamps were invented in 1847.

And zip codes have been around since 1963.

