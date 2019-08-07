Breaking News
It’s National Purple Heart Day

Wednesday is National Purple Heart Day

by: CNN

(CNN) – Today’s a day to honor a military hero. This Wednesday is National Purple Heart Day.

The Purple Heart is America’s oldest decoration for military merit.

It was created by General George Washington in 1782.

Today the Purple Heart bears his image and the Washington family crest.

Six soldiers earned the purple heart during the Revolutionary War.

Before World War Two, the honor was presented to soldiers for, “any singularly meritorious action.”

But since 1944, the requirements limited the award to only those wounded or killed in combat.

There’s no full record, but it’s estimated nearly two million Purple Hearts have been awarded.

