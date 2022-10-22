(NEXSTAR/WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center reported a new disturbance in the Atlantic on Friday, explaining in its outlook that an area of low pressure “located well east of Bermuda” had produced sustained winds of 40 mph and limited showers over the ocean.

It’s unlikely the disturbance will develop into a tropical cyclone in the coming days (chances are currently estimated at 10%, according to the NHC), but there’s a possibility it could pick up “subtropical or tropical characteristics” as it makes its way toward the northwestern Atlantic, the outlook predicted. Even if it does, the NHC said as of Saturday that the storm is unlikely to develop before hitting land.

In other words, it’s likely just a “fish storm,” according to Jeff Berardelli, the chief meteorologist at Nexstar’s WFLA.

Meteorologists sometimes use the term “fish storm” to refer to a storm that generally poses no risk to land. But these storms may still pose a threat to fishing boats or shipping routes, and the National Weather Service continues to issue reports on such weather systems in its High Seas Forecasts.

Occasionally, “fish storms” may also produce possible dangerous currents along the coasts. In 2021, for instance, Tropical Storm Odette actually moved away from the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region but meteorologists (including those at Nexstar’s WSAV) warned of possible rip currents nonetheless.

As it stands, however, the current disturbance in the Atlantic is too far off, and too weak, to pose much of a threat at all. The NHC estimates it will arrive in colder northwestern Atlantic waters by the middle of next week, at which point it would have even less chance of development.

“Even if it were to form it is already decently far north and will likely only gain latitude over the coming days,” said WFLA’s Berardelli. “Lastly, this time of year fronts come along so frequently that the system would have a very hard time making it all the way to the East Coast of the U.S. So this is most likely destined to be a fish storm.”