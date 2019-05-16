(NBC News) Mourners gathered Wednesday to honor Kendrick Castillo, the young hero who lost his life protecting classmates during last week’s deadly school shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Just 18-years-old, Kendrick was killed when he and two other students rushed one of the gunmen.
Eight other students were hurt in the attack.
Shortly before the ceremony the two students accused in the shooting were in court.
18-year old Devon Erickson and 16 year old Maya Elizabeth McKinney face 48 counts, including murder and attempted murder. Both are charged as adults.
The investigation is not over.
The prosecutor he’s also looking into whether to file charges against a school security guard who may have fired at responding law enforcement.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2W4QmBk
“It Was Split Second For All Of Us”
(NBC News) Mourners gathered Wednesday to honor Kendrick Castillo, the young hero who lost his life protecting classmates during last week’s deadly school shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.