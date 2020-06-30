IRS not extending tax deadline returns due July 15

Federal tax deadline coming up on July 15th.

(CNN) — The Internal Revenue Service is not extending the tax deadline.

The 2019 tax filing and payment deadline is coming up on July 15th.

It was postponed by April 15th because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For people who can’t meet the deadline, they can file for an extension of October 15th on the IRS website.

States may have different deadlines for their taxes.

