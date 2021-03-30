IRS: Non-filers to start receiving stimulus check later this week

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday, the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department announced that Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries can expect their stimulus payments after this weekend.

Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries who do not normally file a tax return, should see their Economic Impact Payments around April 7, according to a press release.

“IRS employees are working tirelessly to once again deliver Economic Impact Payments to the nation’s taxpayers as quickly as possible,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Our teams immediately began processing data we received last week for federal benefit recipients.”

The update today applies to Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) beneficiaries who did not file a 2019 or 2020 tax return or did not use the Non-Filers tool.

IRS’s “Get My Payment” tool was also updated on the website, which now shows for eligible individuals once their payment is processed.

“The IRS notes that the Get My Payment tool on IRS.gov will not be updated until the weekend of April 3-4 with information for federal beneficiaries expecting payments next week,” stated the press release.

People who don’t normally file a tax return and don’t receive federal benefits may qualify for the stimulus check. This includes those experiencing homelessness, the rural poor, and others.

Those eligible to receive the payment and who didn’t get a first or second Economic Impact Payment or got less than the full amounts might be eligible for the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, but a 2020 tax return is needed.