IRS canceling stimulus checks sent to dead people

IRS says it has canceled stimulus checks accidentally sent to dead people.

(CNN) — If you received a COVID stimulus check for someone who died don’t worry about returning it.

The Internal Revenue Service is now saying those checks have been canceled.

The tax agency previously requested family members return them.

In its rush to get checks to 160 million eligible taxpayers quickly the treasury department relied on previous tax filings.

Some people had died between their last filing and when the checks were sent.

Many taxpayers also received the one-time payment through direct deposit.

Lawmakers are currently considering another payment though it would likely be more selective in who receives it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: