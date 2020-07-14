IRS canceling stimulus checks sent to dead people

(CNN) — If you received a COVID stimulus check for someone who died don’t worry about returning it.
The Internal Revenue Service is now saying those checks have been canceled.
The tax agency previously requested family members return them.
In its rush to get checks to 160 million eligible taxpayers quickly the treasury department relied on previous tax filings.
Some people had died between their last filing and when the checks were sent.
Many taxpayers also received the one-time payment through direct deposit.
Lawmakers are currently considering another payment though it would likely be more selective in who receives it.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- First Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey delivered to Japan
- Panola County caretaker found dead in home, elderly woman found incoherent on floor
- Thousands of Texas prisoners still have the coronavirus. More than 25% of inmates at four units are infected.
- In Fort Worth, activists are hoping voters will reduce the local police budget by as much as $80 million
- UPDATE: Michigan Police at fatal shooting in Delta Township after fight over wearing mask