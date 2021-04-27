‘Insufficient evidence’: Prosecutors won’t charge Trey Songz after scuffle with police at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors will not charge R&B artist Trey Songz after he was arrested during a Chiefs playoff game at Arrowhead. Prosecutors sited insufficient evidence in the case.

Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was arrested in January after fans complained to security that a man was not following the stadium code of conduct or COVID-19 mandates put in place by the Kansas City Health Department.

Pictures show Songz in a stadium seat without a mask.

The Kansas City Police Department said security told Songz he would be arrested for trespassing if he did not leave Arrowhead. When he didn’t leave his seat, officers told Songz he was under arrest. Police say that’s when Songz punched an officer and put him in a headlock.

Police later released video of the incident in the seats at Arrowhead. Songz spent one night in jail and then bonded out and headed home.