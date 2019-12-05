Infant Dies Of Meth Overdose

(WNYT/NBC News) A Cohoes, New York father has been charged with manslaughter after his 6-week-old son died of a methamphetamine overdose.

Police say this started as an EMS call Tuesday.

The baby’s father, 38-year-old Anthony Ojeda, said the child had woken up from a nap and thrown up several times. The child was later pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center.

“The biological father of the child is stating that he believes that the child got into a substance that was left in the house and that he was having a medical emergency,” said Det. Lt. Jason Johnston of Cohoes Police Department. “He ultimately didn’t seek treatment for that because he was concerned for his well-being, legally, and that led to ultimately the baby’s death.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2YmCXn2

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: