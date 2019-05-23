Infant Dies In Daycare Van

PHOENIX (AP) — A fall groundbreaking for an extension of a light rail system in Phoenix is back on track after voters rejected a referendum that would have killed any future expansion in the nation's fifth-largest city, transit officials said Wednesday.

"We have been on hold for several months waiting for the results of the election," said Valley Metro CEO Scott Smith. The regional transportation agency will now hire subcontractors and solicit bids for work on the $1.3 billion 5.5-mile extension (8.85-kilometer) to begin sometime in October.