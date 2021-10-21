In Person Visitation at Office of Juvenile Justice Secure Care Facilities to Resume

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Office of Juvenile Justice to resume in person visitation at its four care facilities for males over the next three weekends. Visitations for the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe and in Columbia will resume on October 23, 2021 and October 24, 2021.

The Acadiana Center for youth will resume visitations on the weekend of October 30, 2021 through October 31, 2021, and the Bridge City Center for Youth will resume the weekend of November 6, 2021 through November 7, 2021.

“The decision to resume visitation was made after careful consideration to both youth and staff safety. We have been consulting with state and national public health information to assure that the families can come together safely,” Deputy Secretary William Sommers said.