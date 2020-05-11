In first 10 days of May, Tijuana records 50 murders

TOPSHOT – Police officers guard a crime scene where a man was killed by gun fire in downtown Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 21, 2019. – Violence in Mexico, besieged by bloodthirsty drug cartels that also engage in fuel theft, extortion and kidnapping, reached a new record during the first quarter of 2019 with 8,493 murders, according to official figures released on the weekend of April 20-21. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — In the first 10 days this month, the city of Tijuana, located just south of San Diego, has seen 50 “violent deaths.”

On Mother’s Day, five men were executed, according to Tijuana police. The bodies were strewn throughout the city.

Including Sunday’s murders, there have been 707 homicides in the city so far this year. It is on pace to record 1,954 murders by the end of the year.

In 2019, Tijuana registered 2,185 murders earning it the title of “most dangerous city in the world” according to the Citizens’ Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice.

Juarez, the Mexican border city across from El Paso, Texas has recorded 42 murders this so far month. The latest involved a woman who was burned to death. Police said the woman’s body was still on fire when passersby found her. She was the sixth woman to be killed this month.

