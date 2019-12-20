Impeachment Trial At “Impasse”

(NBC News) Lawmakers are leaving Capitol Hill with President Trump’s impeachment trial in limbo.
“As of today however, we remain at an impasse,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday.
There’s no agreement between McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on when a trial might begin.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s withholding articles of impeachment to ensure witnesses, including current and former White House officials, testify.
