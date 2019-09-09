Impeachment Probe Takes Shape

Congress returns from summer break with gun control, the budget, and a House impeachment probe topping the agenda.

(NBC News) Congress returned to Capitol Hill Monday after a five week break, with a new agenda firmly in focus.

Gun safety legislation is one of the top priorities for Democrats, but Republicans say they are waiting on guidance from President Trump.

“We are not going to vote on bills on the Senate floor that the president is not willing to sign,” says Missouri’s Senator Roy Blunt. “The president needs to step up here and set some guidelines for what he would do.”

President Trump voiced support for strengthening background checks shortly after several recent mass shootings, then backed off after talks with the National Rifle Association.

A series of mass shootings last month left 22 dead in El Paso, Texas, nine in Dayton, Ohio and seven in Odessa, Texas.

“President Trump, if you announce your support, we can get something incredible done for the American people,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Shumer said. “The time to act is now.”

Meanwhile, lawmakers have about three weeks to fund the government. Current funding legislation runs out September 30th.

Hanging over all of this is a push by many House Democrats to begin an impeachment inquiry of President Trump. A crucial vote on that will take place later this week.

