ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Amy Garrison lives on a quiet farm with her husband in southern Illinois. She enjoys the peace of Fayette County, but she is living in constant pain.

Garrison has a portion of an epidural needle is stuck in her spine, which she said was left there nearly 20 years ago when she gave birth at a naval hospital in Florida. Garrison said an anesthesiologist at that hospital broke off about 2 inches of the needle in her back, and never told her what had happened.

The needle was not discovered until years later. “I’m just tired of hurting — all the time,” she said.

(Courtesy of Amy Garrison)

Garrison filed a lawsuit, but a judge dismissed her case. At the time, her story generated national headlines.

“Every day, I take medicine just so I can get through the day,” she said. “And I’m just tired of taking meds.”

After consulting with co-workers and friends, Garrison decided to turn to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis for help.

“I went up to Barnes and they couldn’t believe it. They just could not believe it,” she said. “No one really can.”

Garrison has asked doctors there to remove the needle, even though she has been told risks include possible paralysis.

But the pain she currently feels, she said, is getting to be too much to bear. She continues to experience a burning sensation in her legs, buttocks and feet. Getting to sleep hurts, too.

Even years later, she’s still in disbelief that no one was held accountable.

“It’s just sad,” she said.

Garrison’s surgery is scheduled for Monday. It’ll be life-changing, she said — one way or the other.

“I am really scared, but I got to know what it feels like to be without pain and just hope it works,” she said.