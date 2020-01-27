Icy Plunge: Wisconsin Man Survives Brush With Death On Frozen Lake

Tow truck driver escapes death after sinking to the bottom of a frozen Wisconsin lake.

(WJFW) A Wisconsin man says he escaped death after sinking to the bottom of a frozen lake in the city of Rhinelander.

Tom Quandt, owner of Bulldog Off-Road Recovery Service, responded to what seemed like a normal call on Boom Lake last Thursday.

“Gentleman had his truck stuck out on the lake. Said he had a 3/4 ton stuck in the slush out there,” said Quandt.

He took a small trail groomer onto Boom Lake to retrieve the truck, but what happened next left him fighting for his life.

“Next thing I knew, I felt the machine fall through,” said Quandt. “I looked to my left and right and saw water up to my windows.”

The machine sunk about 20 feet to the bottom, taking Quandt with it. Stuck at the bottom of the frozen lake, he sprang into action.

Read more: http://bit.ly/38JUJEG

More from MyHighPlains.com: