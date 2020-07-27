“I Just Want To Prove To People That You Can Do Anything”

Tennessee high school drum major doesn't let his visual impairment stop him from hitting the field.

(WBIR) When Tennessee’s Claiborne High School marching band hits the field, members rely on two drum majors to lead the way.

One of them is Braden Owens, who never thought he’d actually get the chance to be in that top role.

He knows he’s strong musically, but wasn’t sure his conducting was good enough.

His doubt had nothing to do with the fact that he can’t see.

“I have peripheral vision and I can somewhat see out of the front, it’s just I can mostly see light,” he says.

Owens was born visually impaired, but that hasn’t really held him back.

