“I Can’t Breathe” – Minneapolis Officers Fired After Deadly Arrest

Video shows officer kneeling on back of man's neck as he pleads for help.

(NBC News) The FBI and Minnesota state authorities have launched an investigation into the death of a black man who died Monday while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers.

A bystander captured disturbing video of the Monday night arrest that ended in the death of George Floyd.

“Please…please…I can’t breathe,” Floyd can be heard screaming as one of the officers kneels on his neck.

Floyd eventually stopped moving, was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

“To the black community, to the family, I am so sorry,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said at a Tuesday press conference, shortly before his office announced the four officers involved have been fired.

A police statement says it all began when officers were called to a report of a forgery in progress. Police say George Floyd physically resisted officers and appeared to be in medical distress, and that’s when the officers called for an ambulance.

