“I Almost Had A Heart Attack” – Car Fleeing Police Narrowly Misses 11-Year-Old

Florida boy gets a frighteningly up-close look at a police chase when the fleeing car jumps a curb just feet from where he was mowing his family's lawn.

(WESH/NBC News) A young Florida boy got a frighteningly close look at a police pursuit as he was mowing his family’s yard Wednesday evening.

“I like almost had a heart attack over there,” Julius Vargas said.

A car being followed by police jumped the curb and cut through his yard just feet from where Vargas was standing after driving over police stop-sticks.

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit began earlier Wednesday at a Circle K gas station when the suspects robbed someone at gunpoint.

Three suspects later exited the car and attempted to flee on foot.

Two of the people jumped some fences and ran through backyards, where they were at one point chased by a pair of family dogs.

