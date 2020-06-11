Authorities: Suspect in ambush on California deputy is dead

This still image taken from a surveillance camera and provided by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office seeking the public’s assistance in finding a suspect believed to be responsible for a shooting that took place in Paso Robles in the morning on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Authorities say a California sheriffs deputy was shot in the head in an “ambush” attack by a gunman intent on harming or killing police, The shooter opened fire on a police station. (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man suspected of ambushing and shooting a California sheriff’s deputy is dead Thursday after a shootout with police, authorities said.

Three officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon, a day after the alleged ambush in Paso Robles.

A spokesman for the San Luis Obispo sheriff confirmed the death of Mason James Lira, 26. The circumstances around his death were not immediately available.

Officers from the Arroyo Grande police department, California Highway Patrol and Kings County Sheriff’s Office were wounded.

Lira is accused of ambushing and seriously injuring a San Luis Obispo sheriff’s deputy and killed a transient man Wednesday. The attacks sent off a massive manhunt in the Central California Coast that ended Thursday in the shootout.

Lira’s father says his son had several mental illnesses and did not take his medication.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Several police officers were wounded Thursday in shootouts with a man accused of ambushing and seriously injuring a deputy a day earlier, authorities said, calling the suspect “secured” and “unresponsive” in the gunfire’s aftermath.

At least one officer was shot as police attempted to take Mason James Lira into custody as a chaotic scene unfolded in a riverbed, with residents in a 2-mile (3.22 kilometers) radius locked down. Officials did not immediately say how many other officers had been injured or how serious their wounds were.

The manhunt for Lira, 26, began at dawn Wednesday, when authorities said he opened fire on the Paso Robles police station on California’s Central Coast and then shot a San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputy in the face. The deputy suffered serious injuries.

While scores of officers searched for Lira, they received a report of a body near a train station and found a 58-year-old man shot to death on the tracks. He appeared to be a transient who was camping out overnight. Police believe Lira was responsible for the killing.

Although authorities have described the attack on the police station as an ambush, Lira’s father told The Associated Press he thinks it might have been a suicide attempt.

Jose Lira said his son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, Asperger’s syndrome and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. He said his son has been in and out of jail and treatment centers, and often thinks he is a special agent or a soldier.

“He lives in a fantasy world,” Jose Lira said. “He doesn’t have a beef with the police.”

Soon after Jose Lira spoke to The Associated Press, authorities said an Arroyo Grande police officer helping with the search was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with Lira at about 3 p.m.

The officer’s injury is not considered life-threatening, according to a post on the city of Arroyo Grande website.

Later, after a second exchange of gunfire, the Paso Robles Police Department tweeted “Suspect down. Several officers wounded.” There was no immediate word on their conditions.

Tony Cipolla, a San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s spokesman, said Lira was “secured and is unresponsive.”

Police say Lira opened fire on the police station around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Two sheriff’s deputies heard gunshots and responded but didn’t see the attacker until they were outside their patrol car and under fire.

Nicholas Dreyfus, 28, was hit in the face. His partner fired back and dragged Dreyfus behind a police car. Dreyfus, who was able to radio that he’d been shot, underwent surgery Thursday and was in guarded condition.