Hubble makes surprising find in early universe

Hubble evidence shows stars likely older than was thought

(CNN) — Some of the oldest stars and galaxies might be even older than researchers had believed.

European scientists used the Hubble Space Telescope to examine what’s called the early universe.

They studied the period from 500-million to one billion years after the big bang.

During that time span, they found no evidence of primordial stars classified as “Population iii (3).”

That means those stars formed further back in time.

