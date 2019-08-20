How much Chinese trade tariffs will cost Americans

J.P. Morgan estimates the newest round of tariffs on Chinese goods will cost the average American household 1,000 dollars.

(FOX NEWS) – The ongoing trade war with China could soon be having an impact on your wallet.

The average American may be out an extra $1,000 each year due to new tariffs on Chinese imports.

This, according to estimates from JP Morgan.

Government officials expect new rounds of tariffs to begin on September 1st and then another round before Christmas.

Financial strategists say the country’s farmers who have been hurt from previous tariffs are getting help from the government adding, there isn’t much that can be done for a majority of consumers.