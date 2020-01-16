How Americans spend their money

A new survey breaks down which American cities spend the most on dining in, dining out, gas, and public transportation.

(FOX NEWS) — When it comes to spending money on food and getting around, Americans don’t hesitate to go big.

This according to a new report from creditcards.com.

Data shows the average person spends close to $8,000 a year on groceries and restaurant bills while gas and public transit cost roughly $5,000.

But, not all Americans have similar spending habits.

People in Seattle spent almost 40 percent more on groceries than the national average.

And when it came to going all out on dining out, people in Washington, DC spent 63 percent more than the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, the City of Angels is a devil when it comes to carbon emissions.

The study found people in Los Angeles spent roughly 30 percent more on gas than most Americans.

