House Moves Closer To Impeachment

(NBC News) The House Judiciary Committee has given itself more tools to investigate President Trump, edging closer to possible impeachment.

The committee passed a vote Thursday, along party lines, adopting rules and procedures for future impeachment hearings.

“The conduct under investigation poses a threat to our democracy. We have an obligation to respond to this threat,” committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler said.

Republicans argue it’s all a show.

“Really what we have is a walk down the yellow brick road,” Rep. Doug Collins said. “Emerald City is impeachment and my colleagues are desperate to get there.”

The judiciary panel subpoenaed top Trump officials to testify next week about possible obstruction of justice, and the inquiry is growing to include alleged hush money payments to women who say they had affairs with the president, as well as accusations of profiting off the presidency.

