Hotel hackers steal your data from inside your hotel room

Hackers will stop at nothing to get inside your personal data and credit card information.
And now, they’re getting inside your hotel as well.
A Bloomberg Business Weekly report says hackers are increasingly targeting hotel chains through unexpected ways.
The report follows a group of hackers to learn how they worked.
Outdated software plug-ins, point-of sale, or property management systems that hold data were common ways to get information.
Even room devices like wi-fi pineapples, “smart” fishtanks or curtain remote controls hooked to wi-fi could be pathways to data.
Major chains such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and others have been hit.
One security expert says to go with loaner laptops or pre-paid phones when on the road, instead of your personal devices.