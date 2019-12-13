Hot Holiday Toys 2019

If you have kids to shop for this Christmas, these toys are for you.

(NBC News) Robots are all the rage among kids this Christmas.

Cubby the Furreal Bear from Hasbro may be a child’s, and parent’s, new best friend.

“It helps kids go to sleep, there’s a sleep mode with lullabies and he yawns a lot,” says CNET’s Bridget Carey.

L.O.L Surprise has been a top seller over the last few holidays, and the unboxing trend is evolving.

One of the hottest toys of the year is called Blume. Kids unveil a doll by “growing” it out of a flower pot.

Toys tied to Hollywood are also outpacing industry growth, with new “Frozen” and “Star Wars” movie releases driving additional sales.

STEM toys also remain popular with kids and parents, integrating science, tech, engineering and math in toys like a hedgehog robot that kids can build and program.

“We call this stealth learning,” says Toy Insider’s Maddie Michalik. “Kids are playing with toys and getting to learn some scientific principles and not even realizing it.”

Of course Baby Yoda has taken the internet and the hearts of many Star Wars fans by storm, but those toys won’t come out until Spring 2020.

