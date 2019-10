A Nevada prison is using horse training to help inmates who struggle with anger and anxiety.

The wild horses and one burro named Crystal will be auctioned off to anyone who wants to adopt them.

Several of the horses trained by the inmates have been sold to local police agencies to become part of the mounted force.

