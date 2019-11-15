“Horrific” – 11-Year-Old Held Captive, Starved & Abused

Ohio woman faces multiple charges after girl found barricaded in backyard trailer. The child weighed just 47 pounds.

(WLWT) Ohio authorities say have arrested a woman after they say an 11-year-old girl was malnourished, abused and isolated for years.

Margaret Breeze is charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of endangering children and one count of felonious assault.

Brown County prosecuting attorney Zac Corbin said the child weighed just 47 pounds, wore a diaper and was forced to live in a backyard trailer.

“It was barricaded and there was video surveillance that was watching inside that trailer,” Corbin said.

The girl was rescued thanks to an online test she took as part of her home-school curriculum.

A teacher administered the exam and noticed red flags.

“There was enough concern there on the part of the educator to make a report to our local authorities and that got the ball rolling and the investigation has taken off,” Corbin said.

