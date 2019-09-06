Homicide Suspected In Kidnapped Toddler’s Death

Nalani Johnson was found dead while she was still buckled in a car seat, but investigators suspect she was killed before being dropped off in a remote wooded area.

(WPXI) The death of kidnapping victim Nalani Johnson, who was abducted Saturday in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania is expected to be ruled as a homicide, authorities said Thursday.

Nalani, who would have turned 2 years old in September, was found dead Tuesday in a park in Indiana County. There were no visible signs of trauma.

Sharena Nancy, who authorities said had been romantically involved with the child’s father, remains in custody in Allegheny County. She’s charged with kidnapping of a minor, custodial interference and concealment of the whereabouts of a child, all felonies.

No one has been charged in Nalani’s death.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said Thursday afternoon evidence reveals the woman who abducted Nalani was the only person involved in the toddler’s death.

Zappala said Nalani was found dead while she was still buckled in a car seat, but he suspects she was killed before being dropped off in a remote wooded area.

