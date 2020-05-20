Homeland Security Investigations seeing increase in online child exploitation during coronavirus pandemic

ATLANTA (WAGA) — As more children across the country have moved to virtual learning, homeland security investigations have found that there’s been an increase in online exploitation of children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With some school districts continuing digital learning through summer school the department says, if your child has not already been approached by an online predator, they probably will.

Homeland Security Investigations Victim Assistance Specialist Alia El-Sawi says: “I think we all saw it coming, unfortunately.”

Victim assistance specialist Alia El-Sawi says she expected more online exploitation cases since kids are spending more time on the keyboard while at home.

El-Sawi says, “A lot of the predators that are also having to shelter in place, they’re having more access at home online.”

The Atlanta field office tells us since COVID-19 pushed the students into virtual learning they’re investigating more social media and online complaints involving child predators.

El-Sawi says, “A lot of the kids were just shocked at how prevalent it is to be approached by someone that is a complete stranger online.”

El-Sawi put together a series of virtual training sessions for parents and students.

“The, the predators know who they’re targeting.”)

This is video from a recent session.

El-Sawi says, “My message was to let parents know, if a child of any age is using social media or some of these apps, to be aware of some of the red flags.”

Red flags like kids receiving gifts from people you don’t know or trying to hide what they’re doing online.

El-Sawi says, “What does it mean to put too much out there? What does it mean to accept a friend request from someone that you think you may know?”

These are questions she says kids should always ask when browsing.

El-Sawi says they’re not only at risk online during this pandemic.

El-Sawi says: “You may have a situation, for instance, where you’re having to shelter in place with a family member you’re typically not around as much. We’re seeing that, unfortunately, some of these kids are being preyed upon.”

