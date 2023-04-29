THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A family in the Bronx is shaken up after several men forced their way into their apartment and held a 5-year-old at gunpoint, police said on Saturday.

The harrowing home invasion happened around 8 a.m. on Wednesday near Gates Place and West Gun Hill Road. The NYPD released a surveillance video of the suspects, who they said waited outside the 30-year-old mother’s door until it was eventually opened.

The group then forced their way inside, pointed a gun at the boy and threatened to shoot him unless she gave them money, according to the NYPD. The suspects also pistol-whipped the woman’s 58-year-old mother before pushing the 30-year-old woman into a back bedroom and removing $40,000 from as safe, authorities said.

Two of the suspects took off in a gray sedan and the third drove off in a dark blue SUV, according to the NYPD.

The 30-year-old victim and her son were not physically injured, police said. The grandmother suffered a minor injury and refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).