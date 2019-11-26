Holiday shopping purse protection

While prepping for the biggest shopping holiday of the year, it's important to consider your safety while crossing items off your list.

Black Friday sales are sure to draw huge crowds to shopping malls and department stores.

The time of year when we’re looking for the perfect gift and a criminal is looking for a perfect target.

Shawn McGinnis says, “Going in and out of stores and getting in an out of your vehicle, that’s the time you’re most vulnerable.”

At Shawn McGinnis’s academy of martial arts, self-defense is one of the basic skills he’s teaching every day but he’s also teaching common sense.

“It’s what we call situational awareness.”

Part of that awareness– means you’re ready to react.

Something you can’t do– if your hands are full of bags.

Shawn McGinnis says, “If you’re only able to put it over your shoulder, then I would put it over my non-dominant shoulder.”

Shawn McGinnis says, “I grab this hand and this is all tied up and now trying to use your non-dominant hand- for anything.”

He’s caught my dominant hand while going for my bag– so i can’t get to my keys, can’t try to take a swing.

“have to free your hands up.”

McGinnis says to consolidate your purchases as much as possible.

And try not to spend a lot of time loading your bags and kids into the car.

Shawn McGinnis says, “Someone with their head in the back of a minivan they’re strapping a young child in and they have no idea what’s going on behind them.”

McGinnis hoping to help us shop smarter this holiday season.

He knows we’re going to spend but also hopes we also pay attention.

Also- be aware of your surroundings as you park your car.

If it could get dark while you’re shopping… Make sure your vehicle is in a well lit area and avoid carrying large amounts of cash whenever possible.