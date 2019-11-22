Holiday home safety tips

'Tis the season for keeping your home and loved ones safe.

(CNN) — The holidays can be a magical time with family and friends but the celebration can quickly turn to tragedy if safety precautions aren’t followed.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission compiled a list of tips for a hazard free holiday season.

The three categories focus on toys, cooking, and decorating.

Here are a few to keep in mind.

Follow age guidance and other safety information on toy packaging.

Plus, make sure your live Christmas tree has plenty of water.

For those with an artificial tree look out for the fire resistant label when buying.

Finally, only fry a turkey outside, away from your home and always keep children away from the cooking area.