High volume of children showing up in ER’s

(FOX NEWS) — Physicians across the country sounding the alarm about the high volumes of children being admitted to emergency rooms.

Pediatricians say these patients come through the ER specifically with Respiratory Syncytial Virus infection or RSV, a common virus that causes cold like symptoms.

Most people recover from the infection in at least two weeks.

However, RSV can be serious when it comes to infants.

In Ohio, during this cold and flu season, Cleveland Clinic say there was an unusual uptick in pediatric emergency department visits; an almost 20 percent increase in the last few weeks due to RSV.

Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky also reporting a significant rise in RSV cases this season.

Also in New York, hospitals have seen more kids with RSV in their emergency rooms compared to prior seasons.

And finally in the south, data from the Florida Department of Health reveals a rise in the percentage of urgent care visits for RSV among children younger than 5 years old across the state. According to health officials, the number is higher compared to the previous three seasons.

The cause of the unusually high numbers of cases and hospitalization this season remains unknown.

Doctors argue the condition is not required to be reported to the CDC, therefore, the agency does not have any data on RSV.

However, they recommend you call a doctor if your child is diagnosed with RSV and has fewer than one wet diaper every eight hours.

