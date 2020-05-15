High Speed Epidemic: Coronavirus & The Highways

With far fewer drivers on the road due to coronavirus restrictions, many drivers are taking the opportunity to ignore speed limits.

(NBC News) With more people staying at home under coronavirus restrictions and fewer people on the road, some drivers are taking the opportunity to ignore speed limits.

In Maryland authorities boosted enforcement after a series of crashes on a dangerous stretch of the Washington D.C. Beltway. More than 150 speeding citations were written during one week alone.

In California, citations for triple digit speeds are up 30 percent over last year.

Police are warning drivers who don’t watch their speed that while traffic is lighter, so is your likelihood of being caught.

“Those slowing down periods of heavy traffic aren’t there, and there’s way more opportunity, and it’s easier to observe these violations,” says California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Harris.

