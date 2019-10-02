High paying jobs that don’t need a bachelor’s degree

(FOX NEWS) — Not every job requires a bachelor’s degree.

Here are some of the highest paying jobs that you could get without one.

Oftentimes people think they need to go through four years of schooling and pack on the debt in order to make six figures.

But a study released by Smart Asset ranked the highest paying jobs that don’t need an advanced degree.

Air traffic controllers make roughly $120,000 a year and usually require an associate’s degree from the air traffic collegiate training initia.

Managers of transportation, storage, and distribution came in second place making about $102,000 a year, followed by commercial pilots.

Smart Assest did point out in the study that although these fields didn’t require a bachelor’s degree, they did need job-specific training like flight school for pilots.