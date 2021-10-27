HHS building evacuated after reported bomb threat

The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in the evening in Washington Sunday, April 5, 2009.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(The Hill) — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) building was evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat.

The department said in a statement that a bomb threat was reported at the Hubert H. Humphrey Building, which houses the HHS headquarters.

“This morning there was a bomb threat received at the Humphrey Building. Out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated the building and there is no reported incident,” HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Sarah Lovenheim said in a statement.

“We are monitoring the situation closely with Federal Protective Service,” she added.

The United States Capitol Police sent an alert on Wednesday morning that portions of Independence Avenue SW and C Street SW were closed due to a bomb threat at the HHS building.

The is a developing story.