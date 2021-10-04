Here’s where to get freebies and deals for National Taco Day on Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- Officials with the Richard Milburn Academy announced that it will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday in collaboration with the city of Amarillo as well as the United States Army. The academy is located at 4106 SW 51st Ave. in Amarillo.

According to a news release, officials will be distributing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who comes to the clinic. They will be administering the second shot to previous patients, as well as the first shot to anyone who comes to the clinic.