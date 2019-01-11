Helicopter Decapitation Investigation in Florida
An investigation is underway in Hernando County, Florida after a person is decapitated by a helicopter.
The incident occurring Thursday afternoon at the Brooksville Tampa Bay Regional Airport.
According to officials, when deputies arrived on scene they found a person dead near the hangar on the airport property.
Local authorities will be contacting the NAA and the NTSB to see if they would also like to investigate; though deputies have said as of now it appears to have just been an accident.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
