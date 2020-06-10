Health Officials Encourage COVID-19 Testing In Wake Of Protests

The Minnesota Department of Health is offering free testing to anyone who took part in protests, vigils, and clean-ups in the wake of George Floyd's death.

There was an overwhelming response at free testing sites Tuesday.

“Don’t need symptoms if you were out last week we encourage folks to get tested,” said Kou Thao with the Minnesota Department of Health.

Jeff Carlson says he attended several events at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue last week, where George Floyd died more than two weeks ago.

“Saw that anyone who is at the vigils or the protests should go over and get tested,” said Carlson.

MDH planned for about 3,000 tests Tuesday and Wednesday.

