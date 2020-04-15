Health care workers now make up 10 to 20 percent of COVID-19 cases

The CDC says nurses, doctors and other health care workers working the virus frontlines make up as much as 20 percent of all cases in the united states

(FOX NEWS) — New coronavirus data is revealing just how many medical workers are now infected with COVID-19.

Roughly 10 to 20 percent of all US coronavirus cases are made up of health care workers according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But officials say, just because nurses, doctors, and first responders make up a large chunk of these cases they don’t resemble the typical COVID-19 patient.

Research shows many infected health care workers are young white women.

Officials also say workers who have contracted the virus don’t typically suffer from extreme symptoms.

Data shows close to 10 percent of infected health care workers were hospitalized compared to the roughly 30 percent of infected non-health care workers who needed treatments.

The number of coronavirus cases across the country now stands at close to 580,000.

This as the death toll climbs to over 25,000.

