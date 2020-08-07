Healing Through Crafting

Help Heal Veterans provides specially designed craft kits to veterans to help ease depression, anxiety, and even chronic pain.

(NBC News) Veterans often have new battles to fight when they leave the battlefield, especially in the middle of a pandemic.

“A lot of folks are isolated and feeling depressed, like a lot of our citizens but sometimes vets carry the baggage of some of the invisible wounds of war,” says Joe McClain, CEO of the Help Heal Veterans organization.

Some of those wounds are physical, others mental, and crafts can be part of the healing process.

That’s where Help Heal Veterans comes in.

They provide specially designed crafting kits free of charge at VA medical centers, DOD hospitals and other locations.

The kits are designed to help with motor skills and ease depression, anxiety or even chronic pain.

McClain admits craft therapy is not a silver bullet, but it can help.

