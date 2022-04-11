SLIDELL, La. (KLFY) — A Louisiana pastor was arrested last week for allegedly taping students’ mouths shut at the school where he is the headmaster.

According to Slidell Police, Pastor John Raymond, 60, of Lacombe was charged with three counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Police said in late March they received a complaint from the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) about potential child abuse occurring at Lakeside Christian School involving the Pastor/Headmaster who was taping students’ mouths shut, as a form of discipline.

An investigation by police found that on March 18, several students were removed from a class due to excessive talking.

Raymond reportedly became angry and brought the students to his office, took a roll of packing tape, and taped the students’ mouths shut by wrapping the tape around their heads, police said.

He then allegedly sent the students back to class for 45 minutes before another school administrator felt uncomfortable with the situation and removed the tape from the students’ faces.

Police said because the tape was wrapped around the students’ heads, it had to be removed with a pair of scissors.

The students, according to police, told authorities that they had trouble breathing and that the removal process was painful.

Following their investigation, police said, Raymond surrendered to police and was booked into the Slidell City Jail for three (3) counts of cruelty to juveniles, which states, in part, “to cause unjustifiable pain or suffering to children under the age of 17”.

All three of the victims were 13-years-old, police said.

Raymond will be transported to the St. Tammany Parish jail.