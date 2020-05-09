After days of protest and a leaked video showing the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a former Georgia police officer and his son have been charged with murder.

(NBC News) A father and son have been arrested for the February murder of Amhaud Arbery following days of protests.

Arbery’s family says he was out jogging near their Brunswick, Georgia home when he was chased down and killed.

No charges were filed until video of the encounter that ended in Arbery’s death was leaked, contradicting the official police report.

64-year-old Gregory McMichael and his son Travis, 34, have been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

“I watched the video depicting Mr Arbery’s last moments I can tell you it’s absolutely horrific and Georgians deserve answers,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said just hours prior to the arrest of the McMichaels.

Gregory McMichael, a former police officer, told investigators there had been “several break-ins in the neighborhood” and a man he viewed as “the suspect” was “running down the street” when he and his son grabbed their guns and went after him.

McMichael claims Arbery “began to violently attack his son Travis” and that the 25-year-old was killed during a fight over his son’s weapon.

Arbery’s family insists he was just jogging, as he often did.

“He just was outgoing with everybody,” his father Marcus Arbery said. “He loved the people. He didn’t deserve to go out like that.”

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3ck8oVc

More from MyHighPlains.com: