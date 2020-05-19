Hazing, Alcohol & Public Nudity: University of Kentucky Cheerleading Staff Fired

Four cheerleading coaches with the University of Kentucky have been fired after a three-month investigation into allegations of hazing activities, alcohol use and public nudity at team events.

(WLEX) Four cheerleading coaches with the University of Kentucky have been fired from the program after a three-month investigation found they failed to provide reasonable oversight during off-campus events.

Head Coach Jomo Thompson and Assistant Coaches Ben Head, Spencer Clan, and Kelsey LaCroix are no longer with the program. The university says they did not take action after inappropriate conduct by members of the cheerleading squad. It took place at off-campus events, including hazing activities, alcohol use, and public nudity.

UK Provost David W. Blackwell said the review found:

1) Coaches knew or reasonably should have known of inappropriate conduct by cheerleaders and failed to take sufficient steps to address the conduct

2) During a team retreat at Lake Cumberland, some cheerleaders performed gymnastics routines that including hurling their teammates from a dock into the water while either topless or bottomless. The routines, known as “basket tosses,” were done at the direction of other members of the squad and within the view of at least some of the coaches

3) Coaches allowed cheerleading alumni to bring boats and alcohol to the retreat, where some cheerleaders were partially naked and/or drinking while riding on boats

4) Coaches did not confiscate alcohol brought to the retreat by some squad members or intervene to stop students from consuming alcohol. Several squad members became so intoxicated they required medical treatment

5) During a cheerleading camp in Tennessee, some cheerleaders were directed by other members of the squad to perform lewd chants and wear outfits that did not include underwear.

Read more: https://bit.ly/36hClTp

More from MyHighPlains.com: