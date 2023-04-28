GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Storms in the Gatesville area left some homes, fences and trees damaged.

Residents along County Road 146 also reported hazardous fallen trees and debris on Friday evening. It was all hands on deck to clean up this area in Gatesville.

FOX 44 News received several reports of tornado sightings and hail as the storms moved through – especially at this scene. The storms knocked down several trees in the area, and this one was blocking County Road 146.

The landowner says trees were down all over his property, along with fences. Down the road in Arnett, some homeowners lost portions of their roofs and the sides of their houses.

Despte the damage done, FOX 44 News hasn’t had any reports of injuries.