Haunted Healing: Overcoming Stage Fright

Colorado music teacher uses Halloween to help students overcome their fear of public performances.

(KUSA) Something scary is happening at the Arvada, Colorado home of Tom Giomi. It’s not that he turned it into a haunted house. It’s the reason why.

Giomi has been teaching piano for 15 years.

“I get students from ages 6 all the way, my oldest is 92,” Giomi ssays.

He knows the scariest thing about playing the piano is the crowd.

“It’s scary to play piano in front of people,” Giomi says. “But, they’re actually more scared sometimes of the haunted house. So, it gets their minds off of playing in front of people.”

He’s talking about the minds and concerns of students like 10-year-old Alek Vlasimsky.

“You feel like, ‘I can’t mess up.’ I don’t want to mess up and if I mess up, I’m not going to feel good,” Vlasimsky says.

But, with the thought of going through the haunted house, Vlasimsky and the other students have little trouble playing.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Jufqu2